LEAGUE CITY

A League City man was arrested Monday and charged with indecent assault, police said.

Timothy Lyndon Sharer, 59, surrendered himself at the Galveston County Jail, League City Police Department spokesman John Griffith said.

He was was booked on $2,500 bond, according to a police statement.

The Class A misdemeanor charge was filed after an investigation into an Aug. 23 assault complaint in the 2200 block of Bayou Cove Lane at Sharer’s house, Griffith said.

Investigators allege Sharer touched a man inappropriately and without consent, Griffith said.

Sharer had known the complainant previously through his role as the boys basketball coach for Bay Area Christian School, 4800 W Main St., police said.

Sharer was not listed as in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Thursday afternoon.

Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. 

