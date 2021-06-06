DICKINSON
Ceasar Alejandro Salazar, 23, was arrested Saturday in the 500 block of Timber Road, Dickinson, on a felony charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, police said Sunday.
He was also arrested on misdemeanor charges of driving with an invalid or suspended license and an accident involving more than $200 damage to a vehicle.
At 12:18 p.m. Saturday, Dickinson Police responded to a report of a disturbance at Pine Forest Apartments in the 400 block of Deats Road, officials said. When they arrived, officers noticed a vehicle leaving in a hurry, police said.
Officers followed the vehicle and were going to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle crashed at Avenue H and Deats Road, police said.
The driver got out of the vehicle and ran while an unidentified passenger stayed with the vehicle, police said. Police arrested Salazar two hours later. His bond was set at $5,000.
The unidentified passenger had warrants in League City and Dickison Police transferred the person to League City Police, detective Lupe Vasquez said. The passenger’s identity was not available Sunday.
