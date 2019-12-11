LEAGUE CITY
A League City Police Department officer shot and killed a man Wednesday evening outside a home in a residential neighborhood, the department said.
The man allegedly assaulted the officer before the shooting, a police department spokesman said.
League City police cars and Galveston County Sheriff’s Office vehicles lined the streets in the surrounding Bay Colony neighborhood for hours after the shooting. Sheriff Henry Trochesset called the investigation fluid, and said more information might be available Thursday.
As evening began to fall over the neighborhood, flashing police lights and crime scene tape greeted residents arriving home from work.
The shooting happened about 4:45 p.m. in the area of Overton Place Lane and Turner Fields Lane, a neighborhood of large, single-family houses west of Calder Road Elementary School.
Police were initially called to the neighborhood because of a reported disturbance at a home in the 6500 block of Turner Place Lane, department spokesman officer John Griffith said.
When an officer arrived, he spoke to a woman who was standing near the home, Griffith said.
While speaking to a woman, a man came out of the house and assaulted the officer, Griffith said.
During the assault, the officer shot the man, Griffith said.
The man was rushed to a local hospital, where he died, officials said.
Police did not immediately identify the man or the officer. They didn't immediately release details about the nature of the disturbance or whether the man had been armed.
The officer has been placed on administrative leave, as required by department policy, Griffith said.
The Galveston County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the shooting investigation. The sheriff's office is typically called to officer-involved shootings to act as a third-party investigator.
The shooting is the fourth fatal shooting involving a League City Police Department officer since the beginning of 2018.
(1) comment
Anytime a person is killed it is a tragedy. However, here lately, it seems people have no respect for the law or authority. We must all reject this assault against law enforcement. The police are not the enemy, they are the protectors of our community. The police deserve our respect and support. A person who would assault or kill a policeman, is a total and complete threat against all civilized people.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.