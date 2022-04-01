The U.S. Coast Guard on Friday afternoon ended its search for a 22-year-old man who went missing in the waters off Galveston early Thursday morning.
Sergy Estrada, 22, is presumed lost at sea after a 40-hour search of 227 square miles off the east end of Galveston failed to find him or his body.
Estrada went missing around 1 a.m. Thursday after a johnboat he was in with two other people sank and left them stranded in the Gulf of Mexico near the Galveston jetty.
The Coast Guard originally said the fishing boat capsized, but on Friday said that the vessel sank.
Two of the men were recovered by a pilot boat, but Estrada was separated from the others by a wave and couldn't be found, according to the Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard used a helicopter and boats to attempt to find Estrada throughout the day Thursday and into Friday morning. The search was suspended at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
The two men who were rescued on Thursday morning were brought to the University of Texas Medical Branch and were in stable condition, according to the Coast Guard.
In a statement, Coast Guard officials said they took "careful consideration" before calling an end to the search.
"After spending time with Sergy's family over the past couple of days, I know how profoundly they miss their loved one, and I wish them the best during this difficult time," said said Capt. Keith Donohue, search and rescue mission coordinator, Sector Houston-Galveston.
