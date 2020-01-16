GALVESTON
One man was wounded by gunfire Wednesday during what police believe was an argument at Compass Pointe Apartments, police said.
First responders were called to the apartment complex, also known as Sandpiper Cove, 3916 Winnie St., about 9:30 p.m., Galveston Police Department spokesman Sgt. Xavier Hancock said.
A man, 19, was found with a wounded leg from a bullet, Hancock said.
Police identified a person who might have fired the gun but declined to name that person, Hancock said.
"The victim and the person of interest appear to be familiar with each other, so there are no indications that the general public need be alarmed," Hancock said.
The victim was recovering and no charges had been filed Thursday, but the investigation continued, Hancock said.
Police didn't find a firearm at the scene, and the cause of the disagreement that led to the shooting had not yet been determined Thursday afternoon, Hancock said.
