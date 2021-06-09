TEXAS CITY
Three people were injured in a five-vehicle crash that shut down traffic on Interstate 45 for nearly an hour on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
The crash happened on the northbound side of the highway near the Holland Road exit.
The crash started when a van rear-ended another vehicle, starting a chain reaction that ended up damaging four other vehicles, said Texas City Police Department Sgt. Randall Elmo Johnston II.
The van driver had to be extracted from his vehicle, Johnston said. He was flown by helicopter to a local hospital, but his injuries weren't life-threatening.
Two other people were treated for minor injuries, Johnston said.
Police planned to cite the van driver for failure to control speed, Johnston said. The misdemeanor charge carries a penalty of up to $200.
