GALVESTON
A Galveston County jury on Tuesday found a La Marque man guilty of capital murder in the deaths of his mother and an unborn sibling.
Chance Moseley, 19, faces an automatic sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole. Because Moseley was 15 years old when the crime occurred, he was not eligible for the death penalty or a life sentence without parole, prosecutors said.
Chance Moseley killed Nita Moseley, his mother, inside a rented three-bedroom house in La Marque in September 2015. Nita Moseley, who was pregnant at the time of her death, was stabbed more than 55 times and was strangled with an electrical cord, prosecutors said.
Chance Moseley was arrested in Houston days after Nita Moseley’s body was found inside the home.
His murder trial began last week.
During the trial, Chance Moseley’s defense attorneys argued he was the victim of a turbulent upbringing that saw him removed from his mother’s custody multiple times.
They described Nita Moseley as a regular drug user who had methamphetamine in her system when she died. They argued Chance Moseley did not intend to kill her unborn child on the day he “snapped” and murdered her.
The jury began deliberating on Monday afternoon and returned with its verdict around noon on Tuesday.
Chance Moseley will be eligible for parole after serving 40 years in prison, prosecutors said. He does have the ability to appeal his conviction.
This is such a travesty of justice. This kid should not have been tried as an adult. Although what he did was horrendous, so was his life with her. He should have been tried as a juvenile and received help. Galveston DA just looking for headlines and convictions instead of justice.
