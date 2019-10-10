DICKINSON
Parts of Interstate 45 in Dickinson will be closed from Friday evening into Monday morning while the Texas Department of Transportation demolishes the Hughes Road overpass.
The closure will be done in stages throughout the weekend, starting with the part of the bridge spanning the northbound frontage road, according to the department.
The closures will begin at 9 p.m. Friday and continue until 5 a.m. Monday.
Traffic around the overpass will be detoured to other nearby roads during the demolition, according to the transportation department.
