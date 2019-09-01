LA MARQUE
Two people were shot Sunday night during an incident near La Marque High School, police said.
A car traveling south on Vauthier Street was just leaving the intersection of FM 1765 when three men ran up to it and began shooting, La Marque Police Department spokesman Lt. Chad Waggoner said.
Two people were wounded, including the person driving the car, Waggoner said.
The suspects fled the area on foot, Waggoner said.
The investigation was still in its early stages late Sunday night, Waggoner said.
(1) comment
Hoodrats need to be outed, but the code of conduct for the neighborhood says you can't tell the popo anything no matter what. And then the cry foul when a kid gets shot in a random drive-by. Hypocrisy at it's finest.
