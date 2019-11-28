GALVESTON
Two passengers on a Galveston-based cruise ship were among five people killed Wednesday in a crash in Belize, according to Carnival Cruise Lines.
The crash occurred not far from Jaguar Paw Cave, a popular tourist destination in Belize. The passengers were among a group of people riding in a bus from the cave when it was struck by another vehicle, according to the company.
Seven people in the van were passengers from the Carnival Vista, Carnival confirmed in a prepared statement. Two of the passengers were killed and five others were hospitalized, the company said.
One of the injured passengers already had been transported back to the United States on Wednesday, according to the statement.
The company did not name the passengers, or say where they were from.
The Vista left Galveston on Nov. 23. It's scheduled to return to Galveston on Saturday.
