I-45 to be closed for bridge demolition
DICKINSON
Parts of Interstate 45 in Dickinson will be closed from Friday evening into Monday morning while the Texas Department of Transportation demolishes the Hughes Road overpass.
The closure will be done in stages throughout the weekend, starting with the part of the bridge spanning the northbound frontage road, according to the department.
The closures will begin at 9 p.m. Friday and continue until 5 a.m. Monday.
Traffic around the overpass will be detoured to other nearby roads during the demolition, according to the transportation department.
— John Wayne Ferguson
Bike Around the Bay could cause traffic delays
GALVESTON
Islanders and visitors should expect some traffic delays this weekend because of the annual Bike Around the Bay event, a 170-mile bike ride.
The event raises money for the Galveston Bay Foundation and takes riders around the Galveston Bay.
The ride begins Saturday in Baytown, and the 1,000 or more participants will make their way to Galveston via the ferry.
They will ride along Harborside Drive to 25th Street, turn left toward Seawall Boulevard and then ride along the seawall to 81st Street to Moody Gardens to stay overnight.
On Sunday, participants will ride from Moody Gardens to Jones Drive, and then to Stewart Road and to 61st Street to the causeway.
People in Galveston should expect to see cyclists about beginning mid-morning Saturday and continue to see them on the road through the late afternoon and on Sunday as they leave the island, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
Roads will not be closed, but drivers should expect lane closures, and police monitoring traffic along the route, she said.
The Galveston Bay Foundation, which promotes the health of Galveston Bay, expects to raise about $635,000 during the event, according to the foundation.
— Keri Heath
(0) comments
