Two arrests in a small town outside Victoria that yielded more than 60 checks, mail and U.S. Postal Service keys probably are not connected to thefts at the Galveston Post Office, U.S. Postal Service officials said Tuesday.
“We do not believe the incidents are related,” said Silvia Torres, spokeswoman for the U.S. Postal Inspector.
Investigators believe the arrests might be connected to a larger mail theft check-washing ring, however, and are working with Harris County officers, officials said.
Check washing involves using chemicals to remove ink from checks so they can be altered and cashed by criminals.
Investigators still are pursuing all avenues and following all leads in connection to the Galveston thefts, Torres said.
The Galveston Police Department has received numerous reports in recent months about thefts from the blue post boxes outside the Bob Lyons Post Office and washed checks. The complaints had been referred to the U.S. Postal Service to investigate, officials said.
