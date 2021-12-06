HITCHCOCK

A man was killed Sunday evening when he was hit by an SUV on state Highway 6 in Hitchcock.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. near the intersection of the highway and Highland Bayou Drive, Hitchcock Police Chief Wilmon Smith said.

The man was trying to cross the highway when he was hit, Smith said. He died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV stopped after hitting the man, Smith said. Neither speed nor alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash, Smith said.

The area where the man was struck is dark and doesn't have any streetlights, Smith said.

The man's name wasn't immediately released. He was a Hispanic man in his 30s, Smith said. Police were still trying to notify his next of kin Monday morning.

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription