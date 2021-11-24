A Cadillac crashed into the wall of a Jack in the Box restaurant in Texas City on Wednesday, Nov. 24. The car was allegedly stolen in Houston on Wednesday morning, and led police on an early morning chase through Texas City. Police arrested one man after the crash and charged him with evading arrest.
A 22-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning after crashing a car reported stolen in Houston into a Texas City fast food restaurant.
Keaundre Wilkins, 22, of Texas City, was charged with evading arrest in connection to the incident, according to the Texas City Police Department.
Wilkins is accused of running from police when they tried to pull him over in the 2800 block of Palmer Highway just before 6 a.m., according to police. Wilkins sped down Palmer Highway, reaching 100 mph, before turning onto 21st Street North and crashing into the wall of a Jack in the Box, police said.
The car went through the wall of the building and stopped with nearly the entire car in the dining room, police said.
No one was injured in the crash, police said.
The car was reported stolen during a carjacking in Houston earlier Wednesday, police said. The owner of the car used GPS to follow it from Houston to Texas City and called police, police said.
Wilkins ran from the crash and was stopped by police in the 2100 block of Eighth Avenue North, police said.
He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries from the crash, then taken to the Texas City Jail. He was scheduled to be transferred to the Galveston County Jail later Wednesday, police said.
