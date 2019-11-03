GALVESTON
A motorcyclist driving in the wrong lane on FM 3005 died Sunday morning after hitting a pickup truck head-on, police said.
The crash happened about 2 a.m. between 11 Mile and 12 Mile roads on the West End of Galveston Island, according to the Galveston Police Department.
A motorcycle was driving west in the eastbound lanes of the highway and struck a pickup truck that was traveling east, police said. The driver of the pickup truck attempted to avoid the motorcycle, but the two vehicles made "significant impact," police said.
There was one person on the motorcycle at the time of the crash. The rider was taken to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital and pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.
The driver of the pickup truck and a passenger in the truck were not injured, police said. No charges were filed.
The motorcyclist was not immediately identified, but police said the person was not a local resident.
The wreck is the first confirmed fatality involving a motorcycle in Galveston this weekend. Thousands of motorcyclists have been on the island since Thursday for the annual Lone Star Rally.
There have been other crashes involving motorcycles that resulted in serious or life-threatening injuries, including a serious crash on 61st Street on Saturday morning. Authorities have not yet confirmed in the people injured in that, or other crashes, survived.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
