DICKINSON

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of Leon Amaro, 45, who was found dead in a ditch near his Dickinson home Thursday morning, officials said.

Deputies dispatched about 6:30 a.m. to a place near Dickinson Avenue, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.

Amaro was dead when deputies arrived, Trochesset said.

Deputies didn’t find any signs of trauma and are awaiting a report from the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office, he said.

Amaro was found not far from his home in the 3600 block of Dickinson Avenue, Trochesset said.

Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. 

