18-wheeler stuck under overpass at Texas City Wye

Crews work to clear an 18-wheeler stuck under the overpass at southbound state Highway 146 and Interstate 45 on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.

TEXAS CITY

Traffic was being redirected Friday morning after an 18-wheeler became stuck under an overpass at southbound state Highway 146 and Interstate 45.

The truck became stuck after the driver attempted to go under the overpass with a load that was too high, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.

It's not an uncommon occurrence, Trochesset said.

"Trucks are doing that all the time," he said.

No one was injured in the incident, Trochesset said.

The entrance ramp onto I-45 was closed as officials work to unstick the truck.

An inspection would need to be performed before the area would be reopened, Trochesset said.

(1) comment

George Laiacona

We can assume that they highway department will address that problem as the I45 widening project moves towards the causeway

