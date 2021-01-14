TEXAS CITY
A man and a woman were found dead this morning in what police believe might be a case of murder-suicide, Cpl. Allen Bjerke, spokesman for the Texas City Police Department, said.
Officers received a call at about 10 a.m. about an incident at the Lakeview Apartments complex in the 8800 block of Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Bjerke said. It’s not clear whether the call was in reference to a disturbance, shots fired or something else.
Police arrived at the scene and found a man and a woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a bedroom, Bjerke said. Detectives as of 10:38 a.m. hadn’t yet determined their identities.
The investigation into the deaths is ongoing, but it appears to be a murder-suicide, Bjerke said.
