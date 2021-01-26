DICKINSON
A parent has been cited for providing a firearm to a child after a 9-year-old student took a loaded gun to K.E. Little Elementary School, officials confirmed Tuesday.
Sheriff Henry Trochesset declined to release the name of the man who was cited with a misdemeanor count of unlawfully providing a gun to a child.
It's unusual for law enforcement officials to decline to release the name of someone charged with a crime or cited for an infraction. Trochesset told The Daily News he was going to do it to protect the identity of the child.
Dickinson district officials praised another student for reporting the incident and helping teachers quickly handle the problem.
“Dickinson ISD is extremely grateful and proud of the student who promptly reported the gun to a teacher,” said Tammy Dowdy, spokeswoman for the district. “Students are regularly taught about the importance of speaking up, and we commend this student for the prompt response.”
District officials, however, declined to say exactly what would happen to the student who had the gun, explaining it would be determined by state law and the district’s code of conduct.
Before the school day began Monday, at about 8:20 a.m., one student told a teacher that another student had brought a gun to school and was trying to hide it, Dowdy said.
It appears that the fourth-grade student with the gun took it to class to show it to friends, Trochesset said.
The teacher told the principal about the report, and the principal immediately searched the student’s backpack and found the gun, Dowdy said. The principal handed the gun over to a deputy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.