TEXAS CITY
Police have made one arrest in connection with a shooting early Thursday near a Texas City basketball court, officials announced Friday.
Kordel Roshon Stewart, 21, of Texas City, is charged with one count of murder, jail records show. His bond is set at $100,000, said Cpl. Allen Bjerke, spokesman for the Texas City Police Department.
Officers late Friday pulled over a car investigators suspected might be connected to the shooting and searched it, Bjerke said. It isn't clear what officers found during the search, but they took Stewart into custody afterward.
Investigators haven't yet disclosed their theory about a motive for the shooting, Bjerke said. More suspects might be arrested and charged in coming days, however, he said.
A man was shot in the head and killed inside a car near a basketball court and a second man was wounded and still in critical condition Friday at a hospital in Galveston, police said.
The shooting occurred about 12:20 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Bay Street and 17th Avenue N, on the east side of Texas City.
Police were called after a man knocked on a door of a house in the area and said he had been shot and needed help, according to the police.
Officers found that 20-year-old suffering from two gunshot wounds. He was transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch, police said.
Police have not released the name of that man, Bjerke said.
Police then found the other shooting victim dead in a nearby car, they said.
That man was identified Friday as Jermaine Lee Morris Jr., 20, of La Marque, Bjerke said.
