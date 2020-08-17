LEAGUE CITY
No one was injured Monday afternoon after a seaplane made an unexpected landing in Clear Lake near League City, police confirmed.
Officers at about 5:29 p.m. received a call about a seaplane down in the water north of Waterford Oak Lane, said detective John Griffith, spokesman for the League City Police Department.
Numerous area first-responders scrambled boats and dive teams as private vessels pulled alongside the aircraft to assist.
Shortly after landing, the plane sank, Griffith said.
The pilot of the plane got out and into a nearby boat without injuries, Griffith said. The plane as of deadline Monday was still partially submerged in Clear Lake.
It was unclear Monday whether the pilot had intended to land or did so in an emergency.
