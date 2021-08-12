KEMAH
Former Kemah Mayor Matt Wiggins was charged Thursday with a felony over allegations he abused his power while acting as president of a water district.
A grand jury Tuesday had found evidence sufficient to merit prosecution that Wiggins had used his official position to distribute political material.
Wiggins, 70, was arrested Thursday morning in Kemah, according to police records. He was booked into the Galveston County Jail on charges of abuse of official capacity of more than $2,500 and less than $30,000, according to jail records.
Wiggins is accused of using his position as the president of Water Control and Improvement District No. 12 to print and distribute political advertisements in 2020.
Wiggins was mayor from 2006 until 2011 and ran an unsuccessful campaign for mayor earlier this year.
The accusations against Wiggins stem from an incident before his most recent mayoral campaign and are connected to the water district’s move to change fees it charges the city. The district was accused of improperly posting meeting notices about the hearings to set the rates.
In March 2020, the water district sent letters to residents with their water bills, referring to the controversy and mentioning Carl Joiner, Wiggins’ frequent political rival and Kemah’s current mayor.
The next month, another letter sent to water users accused Joiner of spreading “falsehoods, misinformation and outright lies.” Another letter mentioning Joiner was sent in September 2020.
For most of 2020, Joiner was running for a council seat in a city election delayed from May to November because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Joiner lost that race but won the mayor’s seat in May 2021.
Charges were filed after a Galveston County grand jury indicted Wiggins on Tuesday. The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office and the Texas Rangers had investigated Wiggins after a complaint to prosecutors by Wayne Dolecifino, a former TV news reporter who now works as an “investigative media consultant.”
Dolecifino has produced multiple exposé-style videos critical of Wiggins on his company’s YouTube site.
After Wiggins’ arrest, Dolecifino issued a news release dubbing Wiggins “Kemah’s Political Kingmaker” and calling for his resignation from the water district.
Wiggins posted a $5,000 bond and was released Thursday afternoon, according to jail records.
Wiggins has faced legal troubles before. In 2014, he was investigated over whether he used his position as mayor to acquire storm-damaged properties in Kemah after Hurricane Ike in 2008.
Wiggins was accused of directing city building officials to condemn certain properties so he could acquire them on the cheap. A grand jury declined to indict Wiggins in September 2014.
Wiggins owns several commercial and residential properties in Kemah, including land on which the Kemah Boardwalk is built.
Wiggins didn’t respond to a phone call or text message on Thursday afternoon.
