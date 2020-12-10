GALVESTON
A Galveston man was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated robbery in a holdup at gunpoint of an island vape shop last year, according to the Galveston Police Department.
Galveston resident Aubrey Kenney, 18, was arrested Sunday in Plain Dealing, Louisiana, according to the police department. He was transferred back to Galveston on a warrant for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, police said.
Kenney is accused of robbing Gulf City Vape, 6701 Stewart Road, on Nov. 8, 2019, according to a probable cause affidavit.
On that night, a man wearing a white plastic Halloween mask walked into the store armed with a small handgun, according to the affidavit. The man jumped over the counter and demanded a store worker give him money from the cash register, according to the affidavit.
The man left the mask on the ground near the store, according to the affidavit.
A DNA sample taken from the mask matched with a previous DNA sample police had of Kenney, according to the affidavit.
Store workers also told police the masked man resembled a man who had previously stolen from the store, according to the affidavit.
Kenney was held on $100,000 bond, according to court records. He still was in custody at the Galveston County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.
