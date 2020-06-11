COURT
Texas City man gets 20 years for shooting ex’s car
TEXAS CITY
A Galveston County judge sentenced a Texas City man Thursday to up to three decades in prison over a 2018 shooting that left five bullet holes in a woman’s car, according to the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office.
Talvin Djuan Garley, 30, was found guilty March 11 of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Garley was arrested in March 2018 after he confronted a former girlfriend while armed with a gun and shot her car five times, according to prosecutors.
Garley was convicted of burglary of a habitation in 2014 and faced a maximum potential penalty of life in prison after his latest conviction.
District Court Judge John Ellisor sentenced Garley to 20 years in prison on the assault charge and 10 years in prison for the possession of a firearm charge. The sentences will be served concurrently, according to the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office.
Garley will be eligible for parole after 10 years, prosecutors said.
— John Wayne Ferguson
POLICE
Small industrial explosion rattles Texas City
TEXAS CITY
First responders in Texas City were called to a small industrial explosion late Thursday morning.
“We got calls from residents who felt the explosion,” Tom Munoz, emergency management coordinator, said.
The explosion, which Munoz said was reported at about 11:45 a.m., occurred at Praxair Inc., 703 6th St., a hydrogen production plant.
It appeared that a 10-inch nitrogen line burst, but the exact cause of the explosion wasn’t yet known and an investigation was still underway as of press time, Munoz said.
There was one minor injury and no fatalities, said Munoz, who also reported there was no danger to the community or any action required from the community as a result of the explosion. The explosion did not cause a fire at the facility, Munoz said.
— James LaCombe
EVENT
Sandcastle competition shelved over COVID-19
GALVESTON
For the first time in more than 30 years, the island won’t host a sandcastle competition.
The board of the American Institute of Architects Houston has decided not to have the AIA Sandcastle Competition this year amid concerns about coronavirus and difficulties practicing social distancing during the event, which is postponed until 2021.
This year’s competition, which was scheduled for Aug. 22, would have been the 34th year. The competition is one of the first major events scheduled in Galveston’s fall festival season and normally draws about 25,000 people to the island.
It was a tough decision to make, Executive Director Rusty Bienvenue said.
The all-day competition normally takes place on East Beach. The board of the institute thought it could have implemented proper social distancing measures among attendees, Bienvenue said.
Participants, however, would be another story.
“What we were concerned about is the actual building of the sandcastle,” Bienvenue said. “It’s not possible to build sandcastles of that scale and keep people 6 feet apart from each other.”
The architecture firms that participate in the competition also were advising the board against holding the event, he said.
Normally, about 60 teams participate in the competition, but it appeared only 17 would agree to do so this year, Bienvenue said.
Employees of many of the firms are still not back in the office, he said.
“It’s really hard to make a decision like that,” Bienvenue said. “You feel like you can’t really win.”
The competition is a major fundraiser for the institute, too, he said.
“It’s a six-figure hit to our budget,” Bienvenue said.
The institute already has a date for the postponed event: Aug. 21, 2021.
— Keri Heath
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.