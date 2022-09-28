Motorcyclist dies after crashing into a truck near Bayou Vista By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Sep 28, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BAYOU VISTA A motorcyclist died after crashing into a truck near Bayou Vista about 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said."Bystanders claimed the motorcyclist was going an excess of 100 mph," Trochesset said. The unidentified motorcyclist, who investigators said was not a county resident, was transported to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital in Galveston where he died, Trochesset said.The motorcyclist crashed into the truck near Dolphin Street as the truck turned on state highway Highway 6, Trochesset said.The crash was still under investigation, Trochesset said. José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Motorcyclist Henry Trochesset Transports Truck Vista Bystander Resident Excess Locations Bayou Vista Jose Mendiola Reporter Follow Jose Mendiola Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesBen Raimer on ouster: 'This was a witch-hunt gone wrong'Man accused in fatal DWI crash in Galveston released from hospital, charged with murderGalveston bicyclist killed by car after altercation, one charged with murder, police saySheriff's Office searches for woman accused of fraudDeveloper buys rights to Balinese Room site; Katie's Seafood House rumors flyLeague City police assert developer interfered with public dutyOfficers seize 62 gaming machines in Hitchcock raidOne dead, one critically injured in Texas City crashCoast Guard suspends search for missing boaterLeague City house raided for second time in 10 days CollectionsCrustacean celebration takes over downtown GalvestonPaddle-out ceremony honors Ball High School student killed in crashPuppy lounge popular at travel summitLeague City goes green at Eco Fest and Arbor Day CelebrationMemorial paddle-out honors teen killed in Sept. 2 crashLeague City firefighters remember 9/11 victimsCompetition heats up at annual firefighter games CommentedGalveston County's efforts along the border worth it, officials say (129) Guest commentary: Investigating Trump's document trove threatens US existence (123) Trump should have digitized trove of classified documents (92) Global energy cuts might force vegans to eat meat (77) Trump and his GOP supporters threaten the nation (64) Busing immigrants reveals an ugly, distorted soul (55) Raid on Trump’s house was a sign of hope for me (50) Driver charged in deadly Galveston crash just released from prison on 3rd DWI conviction, police say (50) Yes, vote wisely, which would be against Trump (48) Trump raid should be assessed by facts, not anger or ideology (46)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.