TEXAS CITY

A railroad worker was injured and taken to a local hospital after a woman drove around lowered guardrails at a train track and the car hit a moving train, police said.

The woman, 69, was driving east on 25th Avenue about 10:18 a.m. at the intersection with state Highway 146, Texas City Police Department spokesman Officer Lorenzo Manuel de la Garza said.

The woman had minor injuries but refused emergency transportation to the hospital, de la Garza said.

A man was riding outside the train when it was struck by the car and was transported to the hospital with back pain, de la Garza said. The woman was issued a citation, he said.

De la Garza wasn’t aware of any damage to the train or which hospital the worker was taken to, he said.

Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. 

