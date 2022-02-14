A Fort Worth man who drew a gun during an argument with a family he thought was trespassing at a Galveston apartment complex swimming pool in 2020 pleaded guilty last week to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge, according to court records.
Bryan Lunsford, 61, of Fort Worth, was arrested in August 2020 after a confrontation at The Seasons Resort and Apartments, 8100 Seawall Blvd.
An off-duty University of Texas Medical Branch police officer called Galveston police after Lunsford confronted her and her brother.
Lunsford objected to their presence in the pool because the brother didn’t have one of the wristbands needed to use the amenity, according to police.
The officer lived at the apartment complex, and her brother was at the pool attending a child’s birthday party, according to police.
During the confrontation, Lunsford drew a gun from his shorts, according to police. Lunsford, who had been taking out garbage before the confrontation, said he felt threatened but kept his gun at his side.
Witnesses said Lunsford pointed the gun at the off-duty officer and her brother, according to police.
If the case had gone to trial, the question of whether Lunsford pointed a gun at people would have been a point of contention between prosecutors and defense attorneys, according to the Galveston County District Attorney’s office.
Lunsford was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Those charges were dismissed as part of his agreement to plead to the misdemeanor charge, according to court documents.
As part of his misdemeanor conviction, Lunsford will be on probation for two years. He also was ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation and complete an anger management course, according to court documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.