GALVESTON
One man was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Sunday night after he was struck by a vehicle.
Police were called at 7:50 p.m. Sunday to the 3200 block of Seawall Boulevard in response to an automobile hitting a pedestrian, Galveston Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Stacy Papillion said.
A witness told police a green Chevy Silverado had hit a man, Papillion said. Emergency responders took the man, who was conscious, to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, she said.
The driver of the Chevy stayed on the scene, Papillion said. No charges had been filed as of 6 p.m. Monday, but the incident is still under investigation, Papillion said.
