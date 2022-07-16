Man dies from wound caused by firework in Dickinson By KERI HEATH The Daily News Keri Heath Reporter Author twitter Author email Jul 16, 2022 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DICKINSONA man died Friday night while shooting off personal fireworks, according to Dickinson Police Department. Edward Aguilera, 41, was pronounced dead at HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake after he was transported with abdominal wounds, police department spokesman officer Ricky Valdez said.The Dickinson Volunteer Fire Department was called around 10:11 p.m. to a house in the 3300 block of Timber Drive, Valdez said. Valdez wasn't immediately sure Saturday exactly what led up to the incident. The fire marshal and police are still investigating the incident. Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ricky Valdez Police Police Department Edward Aguilera Fire Marshal Wound Firework Locations Dickinson Keri Heath Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Keri Heath Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesVote: 2021-22 Galveston County girls high school athlete of the yearMeeting this week to consider charges in woman's deathMan wounded during game room robberyTwo die by gunshots in suspected murder-suicide in League CityHouse marked for demolition one of several in Galveston's sightsWoman run over at Santa Fe residence over the weekend identifiedGalveston Bagel Company slows its roll; Bronco Burrito comes bucking back to islandSafety becomes concern after packed Fourth of July in GalvestonWilliams paid nearly $200K in severance for departureVote: 2021-22 Galveston County boys high school athlete of the year Collections40 Under 40: Meet the 2022 honoreesHouston Zoo releases sea turtles in GalvestonPilot Club of Dickinson holds annual Fourth of July Children’s ParadeCrowds pack beaches, seawall for Fourth of July CelebrationsGalveston celebrates Fourth of JulyGalveston Beach Band Celebrates Summer with MusicLeague City celebrates Fourth of July with annual fireworks showCity of Galveston unveils McGuire Dent sculpture at recreation centerSummer Series highlights youngsters' horsemanship, cattle skills CommentedGalveston has no choice but to ban all farmers market 'events' (146) Randy Weber's either clueless, corrupt, or both (133) I won't celebrate July 4 while women are denied rights (108) 'Drag queen story time' canceled over safety concerns in Galveston (107) Guest commentary: Trump tribalism threatens democracy (95) Texas lawmakers warn businesses about aiding abortion (93) Guest editorial: The Dallas Morning News says Texas GOP platform leaves conservatives homeless (69) Women gather in anger, fear in wake of abortion bans (53) Galveston sees threat and opportunity in mainstreaming Juneteenth (50) Supreme Court has taken us down the rabbit hole (47)
