DICKINSON

A man died Friday night while shooting off personal fireworks, according to Dickinson Police Department. 

Edward Aguilera, 41, was pronounced dead at HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake after he was transported with abdominal wounds, police department spokesman officer Ricky Valdez said.

The Dickinson Volunteer Fire Department was called around 10:11 p.m. to a house in the 3300 block of Timber Drive, Valdez said. 

Valdez wasn't immediately sure Saturday exactly what led up to the incident. 

The fire marshal and police are still investigating the incident. 

Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. 

