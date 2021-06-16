PORT BOLIVAR
A woman killed in a Tuesday morning fire on Bolivar Peninsula was identified by authorities on Wednesday.
Linda Cripps, 54, of Port Bolivar, died in the fire at a home on Overton Avenue, according to the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office.
The fire was reported about 6 a.m. Tuesday. Cripps was found inside the house. She was the only person believed to be inside the building during the fire. Authorities have not released any details about what started the blaze.
