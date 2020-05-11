SAN LEON
A 2-year-old boy was shot in the back Saturday evening in an apparent robbery gone wrong, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said Monday.
As of Monday afternoon, the shooter had not been arrested, and Trochesset said he was hoping the child’s parents would be able to provide more information about the moments that led up to the shooting.
“We’re not getting a lot of information out of the child’s parents,” Trochesset said. “They’re not too cooperative.”
The shooting happened about 11 p.m. in the 500 block of 24th Street in San Leon. It’s unclear whether the shooter knew the child and his parents, Trochesset said. The shooter took a box with copper inside it, Trochesset said.
It’s also not clear whether the child was targeted or whether the shooting was accidental, he said. Trochesset hoped it was the latter, he said.
“I cannot believe someone would target a 2-year-old,” he said. “That’s hard to fathom.”
The child was shot in the back, and the bullet exited near his shoulder, Trochesset said. The child was rushed to a Clear Lake-area hospital and then flown by helicopter to a Houston hospital, Trochesset said.
The child was in stable condition Monday, Trochesset said.
“He appears to be OK. I don’t know; I’m not a doctor,” Trochesset said. “He should survive.”
The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is involved in investigating the circumstances around the shooting, Trochesset said. The agency typically gets involved in cases in which children are seriously injured, Trochesset said.
The sheriff’s office hasn’t released any information on the gunman. Deputies are investigating whether the person might be connected to other recent robberies in the San Leon area, Trochesset said.
Trochesset urged anyone with information about the shooting to call investigators.
“Any information that would assist us in arresting the individual would be more than welcome,” Trochesset said.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call the sheriff’s office at 409-766-2300.
