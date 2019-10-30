HITCHCOCK
A man accused of killing a woman in a July crash on FM 2004 was intoxicated at the time of the crash, according to a police complaint released Wednesday.
Raul Soto, 31, of Baytown, was charged with manslaughter in the July 20 crash that killed Brazoria resident Joanna Rackley, police said.
Police allege a blood sample taken from Soto after the crash showed a blood-alcohol content of 0.192, according to a criminal complaint released Wednesday.
In Texas, people are considered under the influence of alcohol if their blood-alcohol level is 0.08 or higher.
The crash happened about 8:30 p.m. on a Saturday evening along a stretch of road in west Galveston County.
A witness told police that a black Volkswagen driven by Soto had swerved off the road and then drove into the oncoming lane of traffic, according to the complaint.
The Volkswagen struck a red Jeep head-on, according to the complaint. Rackley was in the front passenger seat of the Jeep and died at the scene of the crash. Her husband and grandchildren were injured in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.
Soto also was injured the crash, according to the complaint. In an interview with police at the hospital, Soto denied he had consumed any alcohol or drugs before the crash, according to the complaint.
Soto was arrested Tuesday in Baytown on a warrant, according to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office. He was no longer listed in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Wednesday afternoon, according to jail records.
— John Wayne Ferguson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.