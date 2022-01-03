LA MARQUE
Trent Paschal, 48, the La Marque man accused of shooting and killing his wife in October 2020, has been found dead by suicide in Marion County, Florida.
Paschal’s death was confirmed a suicide by the Florida Medical Examiner for District 5, which includes Marion County.
Galveston County law enforcement officials have been looking for Paschal since April when Galveston County Judge Kerry Neves revoked his bond.
Galveston County prosecutors asked for Paschal’s bond to be revoked after learning he was wanted for aggravated robbery under accusations he stole a truck from a Houston dealership and threatened an employee with a knife.
Paschal had been charged in the October 2020 shooting of his estranged wife, Savannah Paschal, in her home on Hawks View Drive in La Marque.
Exactly when Paschal was found wasn’t immediately clear Monday morning.
Law enforcement in Marion County got a tip about Paschal’s whereabouts and attempted to arrest him either Friday night or early Saturday morning, Deputy U.S. Marshal Alfredo Perez said.
Before they could arrest him, officers found Paschal dead, Perez said.
Officials in Florida contacted officials in Texas on Saturday, he said.
Until recently, the case had resulted in a lot of dead ends, Perez said.
The local medical examiner ruled Paschal’s death a suicide by a gunshot wound to the head and confirmed the death at about 1:43 a.m. Saturday, according to the medical examiner’s district office.
Perez was awaiting additional information about the incident.
On two occasions since his initial release from jail, prosecutors and the court considered revoking his bond. The first occasion happened in December, when Paschal missed a court date; the second occasion happened in February, when he was pulled over on a traffic violation in Friendswood and charged with a bond violation.
His bond wasn't revoked until April, after police identified Paschal as a suspect in the April incident at the dealership at 1535 N. Durham Drive in Houston. A man asked to test drive a truck, then pulled over to a gas station, pulled out a knife and forced the salesman out of the car, according to the affidavit.
Investigators allege Paschal on Oct. 21 ambushed Savannah Paschal at her residence in the 400 block of Hawks View Drive and shot her several times, police said in October.
Paschal was then shot by deputies in Harris County hours after Savannah Paschal was killed. Police at the time said they shot him after he raised a handgun in their direction. He was hospitalized until December because of his wounds, officials said. He was charged once he was released from the hospital and then released on a $250,000 bond.
