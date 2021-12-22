LA MARQUE

Authorities on Wednesday identified the man killed in a crash early Tuesday on state Highway 3.

Michael Burge, 21, of Dickinson, died after his vehicle was struck head-on by another vehicle in the 4000 block of the highway about 1:45 a.m.

Burge died after being flown by helicopter to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital in Galveston, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle also was injured and taken to a local hospital.

No charges had been filed over the crash as of Wednesday evening.

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription