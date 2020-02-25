GALVESTON

A car drove off the Galveston seawall at 34th Street early this morning, police said. 

A car with one person inside fell over the seawall into the dunes just before 7:30 a.m., Galveston Police Department spokesman Xavier Hancock said.

The person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Hancock said. 

Police do not suspect alcohol or speed were factors in the crash, Hancock said. 

Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. 

Karen Sawyer

FYI, a witness said speed WAS a major factor, the car flew off the seawall

