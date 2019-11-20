TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Police Department is investigating a shooting at a gas station that happened Tuesday night and left one man wounded, police said.
A man, in his 40s, was paying for gas at the Mainland Express, 8500 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, when he got into an argument with another man, department spokesman Cpl. Allen Bjerke said.
The argument continued outside and resulted in gunshots, police said.
The victim was taken to Clear Lake Regional Medical Center in critical medical condition, Bjerke said.
The police Tuesday night were reviewing security video of the incident, Bjerke said.
