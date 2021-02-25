HITCHCOCK
A shooting in unincorporated Galveston County last week began as a fight between two men over a woman, according to newly released charging documents.
Muntravian Martin, 24, of Galveston, was arrested Monday and charged with murder over the Feb. 17 shooting death of Tyreece Beverly.
Martin is accused of shooting Beverly outside a home on Heron Drive in Freddiesville, an unincorporated community just east of Hitchcock, according to a criminal complaint from the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.
Beverly dated a woman who lived at the home on Heron Drive, according to the complaint. Martin, who was acquainted with another woman who lived in the house, arrived at the home on Feb. 17 to help change a tire, according to the complaint.
Witnesses told deputies that Martin and Beverly got into a fight over Martin's attempts to talk to Beverly's girlfriend.
During the initial argument, Martin attempted to leave but backed his car into a utility pole on the street, according to the complaint. Martin then ran away on foot while Beverly recorded his flight using a cellphone, according to the complaint. At that time, another man got out of the car armed with a gun and shot at Beverly, according to the complaint.
It's unclear whether Beverly was hit. After the first shot, he got into the fight with the second man, according to the complaint. The man is named in the affidavit but has not been charged as of Thursday.
While the men struggled, Martin retrieved a gun from inside the home, came back outside and shot Beverly, according to the complaint.
Beverly was hit in the right arm, left calf and left lower back, according to the complaint. The shot in his back traveled up through his chest and into his heart, according to the complaint.
No one else was injured in the incident.
Martin was arrested in Houston on Monday, according to the sheriff's office. He was held on $150,000 bond and still was in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Thursday, according to jail records.
