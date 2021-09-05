BOLIVAR PENINSULA
Four people were rescued from a sinking yacht off Bolivar Peninsula on Sunday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
Coast Guard watch standers received a call for help from the Galveston Police Department about 1 a.m. Sunday about a 52-foot yacht that had run aground and was taking on water near the jetty on the peninsula, according the Coast Guard.
There were four adults on the yacht, officials said.
A coast guard rescue boat responded and retrieved all four people, according to the press release. One person from the boat was taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch for treatment of a back or neck injury, officials said.
The yacht's owner is scheduled to arrange salvage of the vessel, which is reportedly not currently obstructing the channel, officials said.
