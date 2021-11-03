GALVESTON

One person was transported to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital with injuries after a two-vehicle crash that caused one car to roll over, police said.

The vehicle rolled over about 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 24th Street and Sealy Avenue, near Rosenberg Library, department spokesman Sgt. Derek Gaspard said.

Gaspard said he wasn’t sure how serious the person’s injuries were as of Wednesday afternoon.

Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. 

