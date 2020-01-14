TEXAS CITY
Police are investigating the death of a man found deceased on a Texas City sidewalk on Tuesday morning.
The man was found on a sidewalk south of the intersection of Texas Avenue and 6th Street in Texas City at 7:10 a.m., according to the Texas City Police Department.
Police were called to the address on a report of a man on the ground who was possibly bleeding, according to the department.
The man was dead when police and paramedics arrived, according to the department.
Police blocked off the street near the man's body for more than two hours as its criminal investigation division investigated the incident.
Just before 10 a.m., the man's body was lying on a sidewalk on the east side of the street, adjacent to an empty field.
The area where the man was found is a mix of single-family residential homes separated by empty lots, and commercial businesses, including an autobody shop and convenience store at the intersection.
The man was not immediately identified.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
