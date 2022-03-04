Sheriff's office responding to call of barricaded man in Bacliff By JOHN WAYNE FERGUSON The Daily News John Wayne Ferguson Senior Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Mar 4, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BACLIFFThe Galveston County Sheriff's Office blocked some streets in Bacliff as deputies attempt to get a man out of a house, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.Around 4:30 p.m., police were called to a home in the 4300 block of Eighth Street because of a reported disturbance between a man and a woman, Trochesset said.The woman left the house before deputies arrived, but the man was still believed to be inside and didn't come out when asked by deputies, Trochesset said.The sheriff's office still had the house surrounded at about 7 p.m. as deputies waited to get a warrant to go inside and see if the man was still there, Trochesset said. John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Locations Bacliff Galveston County John Wayne Ferguson Senior Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow John Wayne Ferguson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesAnonymous tip led to human remains investigation in Galveston, police sayLIVE UPDATES: Keep track of local election results in Galveston CountyAllowing Airstreams along Galveston Mardi Gras route was a bad ideaGalveston wharves board OKs transferring Pier 21 lease to Landry's Inc.One man wounded in Texas City nightclub shootingMan pleads guilty to attempted retaliation against witnesses in La Marque murderBrush fire overtakes and kills Santa Fe man, police sayMan jailed for Galveston robbery charged in League City bank robberyI-45 exit to highway 146 to close next weekFinal counts bring clarity to primary winners, runoffs in Galveston County elections CollectionsChildren’s parades and pets close out second weekend of Mardi GrasSecond Saturday of 2022 Mardi Gras festivities brings several paradesIn Focus: Houston 71, Cincinnati 53In Focus: Houston Dynamo FC MLS Season OpenerIn Focus: First Weekend of 2022 Mardi Gras! Galveston Festivities CommentedAmerica must stand united in the face of a well-armed bully (95) Middleton raising, spending most in race for state Senate (76) Why is the GOP still subservient to traitor Trump? (69) Change our minds: COVID restrictions didn't work (69) Canada has had its own version of Tiananmen Square (67) Echoes of Germany in writer's anti-democracy letter (62) Missing info stops hundreds of mail-in ballots from being counted in Galveston County (52) Guest commentary: Join us in working to reduce gun violence in Galveston County (48) Guest commentary: Separation of church, state has already been established (46) Guest commentary: The new GOP is built upon a troubling trinity (45)
