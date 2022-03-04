BACLIFF

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office blocked some streets in Bacliff as deputies attempt to get a man out of a house, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.

Around 4:30 p.m., police were called to a home in the 4300 block of Eighth Street because of a reported disturbance between a man and a woman, Trochesset said.

The woman left the house before deputies arrived, but the man was still believed to be inside and didn't come out when asked by deputies, Trochesset said.

The sheriff's office still had the house surrounded at about 7 p.m. as deputies waited to get a warrant to go inside and see if the man was still there, Trochesset said.

