A man was wounded in a shooting at The Jungle Bar & Adult Adventures early Sunday morning, Texas City police said.
Police got a call about 1:35 a.m. of shots fired inside The Jungle Bar, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Mainland City Centre, Texas City Police Department Cpl. Allen Bjerke said.
Police already were on their way to the bar to help with crowd control, a common practice for closing time when bars are very crowded, Bjerke said.
Officers arrived to a chaotic scene with people running out of the building, he said. They found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his left leg and signs that the outside of the building had been shot three or four times, he said.
Bjerke wasn't immediately sure if the man had been in or outside the building when he was shot because he likely was heading for the door, Bjerke said.
Police didn't find any weapons at the bar but think the bullets were shot from handguns, he said. No arrests were made Sunday morning, but police are looking for people they think may have fired the weapons, he said.
Bjerke doubts the shooting was preplanned or targeted, he said. Police think a disturbance broke out in the bar between two groups of people, which led to the shooting, he said.
Police are still investigating the incident, he said.
