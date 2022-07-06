Police are investigating the deaths of two people, who were divorced from each other, found with gunshot wounds to the head in an apparent murder-suicide, police said.
Kent James, 64, and Julia Dykina, 43, both were found dead Tuesday in a home they lived in together, League City Police Department spokesman Officer John Griffith said.
Police were called to the 4700 block of Eagle Cove Lane in the Magnolia Creek subdivision about 8 p.m. Tuesday after a child living in the home ran across the street to tell neighbors their father was injured, Griffith said.
Police arrived and found James on a bed in the main bedroom with a gunshot wound to his head, which police believe was self-inflicted, he said. Police found Dykina in a bathroom with a gunshot wound to the head.
Both James and Dykina were dead when police arrived, Griffith said.
Police found a pistol near James, he said.
The investigation is ongoing, but police believe James killed Dykina, then shot himself, Griffith said.
James and Dykina still were living together but were divorced, Griffith said.
One child was at home during the incident but didn't see anything, he said. The other child arrived home later and found James on the bed, he said.
The children, who were both under 18, are now with family members, he said.
Police don't know what led to the shooting, Griffith said.
