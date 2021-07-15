FRIENDSWOOD
The Harris County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing more than 200 arrests connected to Friendswood Police Officer Sara Carter after disclosure that Carter in 2017 admitted to initiating traffic stops without probable cause.
The office still was in the early stages of its review Thursday, a spokesman said.
“Prosecutors are going to dive in and review all the officer’s past and present Harris County cases, which will be about 230 or so, and then they will determine what steps come next,” spokesman Dane Schiller said.
“While we understand and respect that the public has questions about this officer and how her actions may impact justice, we are just getting underway in our work, and we’ll refrain from speculating on what we’ll find.”
News of the Harris County case review came two days after the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office confirmed it had dismissed dozens of pending charges connected to Carter’s work.
The Harris County reviews were first reported by Houston TV station ABC-13.
The reviews and dismissals came after prosecutors learned about a 2017 internal investigation during which Carter admitted to supervisors she had pulled over people in Friendswood without probable cause at least 20 times.
Carter’s cases are being reviewed in two different counties because parts of Friendswood north and east of the Clear Creek area are in Harris County.
The internal investigation began after other officers complained about how Carter was executing traffic stops.
Those officers said they were reluctant to assist Carter at times because they didn’t want to be involved in questionable traffic stops, according to the complaint.
The internal police investigation determined Carter should be exonerated.
Carter’s admission was unknown to prosecutors until it was uncovered by League City defense attorney Dan Krieger, who is representing a person arrested for driving while intoxicated. Krieger obtained a copy of the complaint against Carter and passed it on to prosecutors, who determined Carter’s statements meant some cases connected to her couldn’t be prosecuted.
Among other things, Carter told a sergeant she had looked for vehicles from Pasadena to pull over.
Carter has worked for the Friendswood Police Department for seven years. She is on administrative leave during reviews of her cases.
Because of the revelations about the internal report and testimony related to it, Galveston County Court-at-Law Judge Jack Ewing last week declared Carter wasn’t a credible witness and dismissed the DWI charge against Krieger’s client, Tracy Marshall, according to court records.
An attorney for the city of Friendswood said the internal investigation into Carter wasn’t passed on to prosecutors because the department determined she didn’t violate any policies regarding probable cause and traffic stops.
The law requires only reasonable suspicion, not the higher standard of probable cause, to execute a traffic stop, Brian Begle, an attorney retained by the city, said.
Galveston County officials Thursday clarified the dismissed charges connected to Carter were all misdemeanors. The cases included people charged with driving while intoxicated but also included charges for other traffic infractions.
The Daily News has submitted an open records request for the names of the people whose charges were dismissed and the charges against them. The district attorney’s office hadn’t fulfilled the request as of Thursday.
Galveston County also is reviewing other cases connected to Carter, officials confirmed.
Unlike Harris County, Galveston County prosecutors couldn’t confirm how many more cases needed to be reviewed. Galveston County doesn’t have a computer system that easily identifies the arresting officer in individual cases, so prosecutors must go through individual case files from Friendswood to determine Carter’s involvement.
