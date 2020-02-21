GALVESTON
A woman convicted in the 2016 murder of a Galveston man was sentenced to more than 40 years in prison on Friday.
Kimberlie Dawn Rayburn, 43, pleaded guilty to killing Steve Terence Ryan in December. Galveston County District Court Judge John Ellisor on Friday sentenced Rayburn to 42 years in prison.
Rayburn stabbed Ryan and cut his neck with two pairs of scissors while they were having sex in an apartment on Broadway in Galveston in February 2016. Rayburn was high on methamphetamine during the killing, prosecutors said.
During the punishment phase of her trial, Rayburn said she smoked methamphetamine daily for the month leading up to the murder, prosecutors said.
Rayburn also pleaded guilty to a charge of tampering with physical evidence. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison on that charge. She will serve the sentences concurrently, according to the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office.
Rayburn will be eligible for parole after serving half of her sentence for the murder, according to the district attorney’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.