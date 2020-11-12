LEAGUE CITY
A woman arrested last month after a fatal crash on Interstate 45 has been charged Wednesday with manslaughter.
Keniqua Pleasant, 20, of La Marque, was arrested Oct. 28 and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and accident involving death after a crash that killed Jeremy Campbell, 46, of League City.
Campbell died after his car was hit from behind while exiting the highway at the League City Parkway. His car was pushed into a median and then into a bulldozer being used in a highway construction project. He died in the crash.
Pleasant is accused of driving the car that caused the initial crash and then stealing a truck of a person who had stopped to give aid during the incident. Houston police arrested her on Bay Area Boulevard not long after the crash
Pleasant has been in the Galveston County Jail since her arrest. She was formally charged with manslaughter on Wednesday and is now being held on $80,000 bond.
Accident involving death is a charge typically filed in hit-and-run cases. It's a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Manslaughter is defined in the Texas penal code as "recklessly causing the death of an individual." It also is a second-degree felony.
Both charges against Pleasant were listed as active on Wednesday afternoon.
