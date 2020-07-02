GALVESTON
A Texas City woman was arrested and charged with arson Thursday after an early-morning fire destroyed an abandoned house in Galveston, officials said.
Barbara Jean Leggett, 36, of Texas City, was arrested and charged with arson, according to the Galveston Fire Marshal's Office.
The fire occurred in a single-family home in the 3000 block of Avenue M 1/2 around 3 a.m. Thursday, Galveston Fire Marshal Chris Harrison said.
The home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, he said.
The home was boarded up, and Leggett was believed to be staying in the empty building without permission, Harrison said. Galveston County court records give Leggett's address as an apartment building in Texas City and also list her as homeless.
Harrison declined to say how the fire was started and said the case was still under investigation.
No one was injured in the fire, and no other properties were damaged, he said.
Leggett was in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Thursday afternoon, according to jail records, which also stated that her bond was denied.
