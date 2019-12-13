TEXAS CITY
The head of security for Texas City public schools vowed Friday to find the person who made three bomb-threat calls, disrupting classes and after-school activities.
Hundreds of Texas City High School students were sent home early and school events, including a soccer scrimmage and a basketball game, were canceled because of a bomb threat that was anonymously called into authorities.
No bombs were found, and no one was injured, but authorities said they intend to investigate the source of the threats.
Students and staff were evacuated from the high school at about 12:30 p.m., after the city’s crime stoppers line received a call about a bomb at the high school, said Michael Matranga, the district’s executive director of security and school safety.
The tip line ultimately received three calls about a bomb, apparently all by the same person, Matranga said.
Officials decided to evacuate the school because the person who made the calls was specific about the threats and the caller’s tone became more threatening with each call, Matranga said.
The district alerted outside police agencies to help search the campus for explosives, he said. Responding agencies included the Texas City Police Department, the Houston Police Department, the University of Texas Medical Branch and the Pearland Police Department.
Students were sent to the school’s football stadium, and then released early when it became apparent that searching the school would take all afternoon, Matranga said.
The school district gave the all-clear for the high school about 3 p.m.
Authorities on Friday had not identified who made the threat. The school district planned to work with the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies to identify where the calls came from, Matranga said.
“We will be following up,” Matranga said. “We want it well known that we will find out who made the call.”
