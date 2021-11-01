GALVESTON

A man found dead on a Galveston beach last week was identified Monday as an Oklahoma resident.

Forester Barnes was found dead about 3:30 p.m. Oct. 25 under the Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier, according to the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Barnes was identified by his tattoos and through missing persons reports from Oklahoma, according to the medical examiner’s office. Barnes’ car also was found not far from his body.

Barnes’ death was ruled a suicide, according to the medical examiner’s office.

