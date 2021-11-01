Man found dead on Galveston beach identified By JOHN WAYNE FERGUSON The Daily News John Wayne Ferguson Senior Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Nov 1, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GALVESTONA man found dead on a Galveston beach last week was identified Monday as an Oklahoma resident.Forester Barnes was found dead about 3:30 p.m. Oct. 25 under the Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier, according to the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office. Barnes was identified by his tattoos and through missing persons reports from Oklahoma, according to the medical examiner’s office. Barnes’ car also was found not far from his body.Barnes’ death was ruled a suicide, according to the medical examiner’s office. John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Locations Galveston John Wayne Ferguson Senior Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow John Wayne Ferguson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesUnidentified man found dead on Galveston beach; suicide suspected'Heart attack' vaccine can lower risk by 30 percentThe Commodore to rebrand under new owners; Galveston bank to replace seawall buildingMan sentenced in La Marque drive-by shooting caseTwo dead after early morning shooting near DickinsonTexas City police identify, seek information about woman found dead on North Willow StreetHundreds of Galveston houses rezoned to ban short-term rentalsTexas City police searching for safety-minded bank robberBattleship Texas to be restored at Pelican Island shipyardLongtime Galveston educator Connie Hebert dies at 71 CollectionsIn Focus: World Series Game 2In Focus: Dickinson vs Clear Springs High School FootballIn Focus: World Series Game 5In Focus: World Series Game 3In Focus: World Series Game 4In Focus: World Series Game 1In Focus: Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Rams FootballLatitude 29In Focus: World Series workouts2021 Daily News Press Run Winners CommentedHere are a few Trump facts to remember on Election Day (155) Gust commentary: We must live under God or outside of God (65) Guest commentary: Can we survive three more years of Biden foolishness? (51) Losing is the new winning for GOP's all-star lineup (48) Some people are obsessed with Donald Trump (43) Question of the Week: How do you feel about natural immunity against COVID? (43) Guest commentary: Voting 'reforms' serve 'demagogues, autocrats' (41) I'd prefer my newspaper, not print conspiracy theories (40) Let's hope voters do remember on Election Day (39) 2 years after lawsuit, Galveston County again trying to purge voter rolls (36)
