GALVESTON
Police on Tuesday were searching for suspects in connection with a shooting that left one man dead, officials said.
Officers on Monday received two separate calls about shots fired near 51st Street and Avenue O 1/2 , including one in which the caller reported a man lying on the ground in the 5100 block of Avenue O 1/2, officials said.
Police arrived and found a man who wasn't breathing, officials said. The man was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound and later pronounced dead at 9:45 p.m., officials said.
Investigators on Tuesday didn't identify the man.
Investigators haven't yet identified any suspects in connection to the shooting, officials said.
